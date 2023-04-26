As Lott approached Campbell’s car, Patterson got out of his own sedan and approached the two and fired “numerous” shots, Investigator Robert Martin said in a search warrant filed last week.

"Lott is observed to fire a weapon simultaneously when ... Patterson approaches and fires," Jennings said in a warrant for Lott's arrest.

As Patterson retreated to his car in the moments after the shootout, Lott walked toward him and fired another shot, Jennings said.

Previous court filings did not describe Lott returning fire.

"Lott can be seen hobbling to the north to a waiting vehicle," Jennings said.

All three gunshot victims — Patterson, Lott and Campbell — left the complex in separate cars and went to the Bryan West Campus emergency room, according to police.

Lott and Campbell were treated for their gunshot wounds, but Patterson left the hospital against medical advice shortly after arriving.

In the aftermath of the shooting, tipsters told police that Patterson was “very possessive and did not want Campbell to be with other men,” but that the 35-year-old woman was dating Lott.

Campbell described Lott as a friend to police, Jennings said.

Police arrested Patterson on April 19 and took him to the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $1 million percentage bond. He must pay $100,000 to be released.

In a complaint filed Friday, prosecutors charged Lott with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for the Lincoln man's arrest Friday, but he remains at large.