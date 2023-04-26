Three people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of April 16 following a shootout at a Lincoln apartment complex, according to authorities.
And prosecutors have now charged two of those gunshot wound victims for their alleged roles in the incident, which police have indicated in new court filings was a shootout between two Lincoln men.
Last week, Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Tramel Patterson days after he allegedly fired dozens of rounds from a 9 mm handgun in an apartment parking lot at 3237 Portia St. shortly before 3 a.m. April 16, investigators alleged in court filings.
When prosecutors on Thursday charged Patterson with five felonies for his alleged role in the shooting, police in court records identified Patterson as the lone shooter in the apartment complex's parking lot that Sunday morning, allegedly striking a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old.
Now, prosecutors have charged that 31-year-old man — Adrian Lott of Lincoln — with three felonies for allegedly returning fire, Lincoln Police Investigator Cole Jennings said in the probable cause statement for Lott's arrest.
In court records, investigators said video surveillance showed Patterson driving a dark sedan into the apartment parking lot at 2:42 a.m. that morning — 10 minutes before Kameko Campbell, a 35-year-old Lincoln woman and the mother of Patterson’s children, pulled into the same parking lot to meet up with Lott.
As Lott approached Campbell’s car, Patterson got out of his own sedan and approached the two and fired “numerous” shots, Investigator Robert Martin said in a search warrant filed last week.
"Lott is observed to fire a weapon simultaneously when ... Patterson approaches and fires," Jennings said in a warrant for Lott's arrest.
As Patterson retreated to his car in the moments after the shootout, Lott walked toward him and fired another shot, Jennings said.
Previous court filings did not describe Lott returning fire.
"Lott can be seen hobbling to the north to a waiting vehicle," Jennings said.
All three gunshot victims — Patterson, Lott and Campbell — left the complex in separate cars and went to the Bryan West Campus emergency room, according to police.
Lott and Campbell were treated for their gunshot wounds, but Patterson left the hospital against medical advice shortly after arriving.
In the aftermath of the shooting, tipsters told police that Patterson was “very possessive and did not want Campbell to be with other men,” but that the 35-year-old woman was dating Lott.
Campbell described Lott as a friend to police, Jennings said.
Police arrested Patterson on April 19 and took him to the Lancaster County jail, where he is being held on a $1 million percentage bond. He must pay $100,000 to be released.
In a complaint filed Friday, prosecutors charged Lott with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for the Lincoln man's arrest Friday, but he remains at large.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley