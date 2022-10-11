 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek 2 teen suspects in June shooting at Seacrest Field, court records show

Police are seeking a 17-year-old Sioux City boy and his 16-year-old accomplice for their alleged role in a June shooting at Seacrest Field that hospitalized two people, according to new court filings. 

A Lancaster County judge on Tuesday signed a warrant for the arrest of Omar Armell, charging the Iowa teen with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to the court filings.

Prosecutors also charged Dontavious Sledge, whose address is unknown, with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree assault in the shooting, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. June 26 in the football stadium's parking lot, near 70th and A streets in east Lincoln. 

Two Lincoln residents — 19-year-old Isaiah Craig and 24-year-old Bobbi Fulton — were critically injured in the shooting, police said in June. 

It's unclear what led investigators to Armell and Sledge. The affidavits for their arrest — the public documents outlining what gives police probable cause to make an arrest — were sealed by the court at the request of prosecutors. 

In June, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said at least two vehicles entered the Seacrest parking lot shortly before 2:30 a.m. June 26 in an apparent confrontation with a group that was already there.

It's unclear why the two groups were feuding, said Kocian, who wasn't sure then how many shots had been fired or if any shell casings were recovered.

Responding officers found Craig with a gunshot wound near the scene of the shooting. They found Fulton near 70th and O streets after she had left the scene in a vehicle.

The two suspects had not been arrested as of Tuesday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

