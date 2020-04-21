Police see spate of car vandalisms in south Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police say vandals broke windows or got into 22 vehicles in a spate of property destruction in south Lincoln over the weekend.

Officer Erin Spilker said that overnight Saturday, 10 vehicles were damaged, seven left with the windows broken, in the area of 31st Street and Old Cheney Road. In some cases, nothing was missing.

Overnight Sunday 12 more were damaged in the area of 40th Street from Yankee Hill to Pine Lake Road. In all but two, the vandals broke the windows.

Spilker said the crimes caused about $5,000 damage. Police are asking residents in the area with security cameras to check to see if they picked up anything that could help police find who is responsible.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

