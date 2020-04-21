You are the owner of this article.
Police see spate of car vandalisms in south Lincoln
Police see spate of car vandalisms in south Lincoln

Police say vandals broke windows or got into 22 vehicles in a spate of property destruction in south Lincoln over the weekend. 

Officer Erin Spilker said that overnight Saturday, 10 vehicles were damaged, seven left with the windows broken, in the area of 31st Street and Old Cheney Road. In some cases, nothing was missing.

Overnight Sunday 12 more were damaged in the area of 40th Street from Yankee Hill to Pine Lake Road. In all but two, the vandals broke the windows. 

Spilker said the crimes caused about $5,000 damage. Police are asking residents in the area with security cameras to check to see if they picked up anything that could help police find who is responsible. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

