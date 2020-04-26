Police see resurgence of cruising on O Street

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln police say they're seeing a resurgence of a pastime popular in the 1950s and '60s: Cruising O Street.

Whether the result of people feeling cooped up at home because of the coronavirus pandemic or gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon, or a bit of both, Officer Erin Spilker said last weekend was the first big weekend.

“It’s nice out. Gas is cheap,” she said.

Drivers generally are doing a loop from 25th to 84th streets on O Street. Others were parking and sitting in lawn chairs, watching from a distance.

Spilker said there weren’t any problems last week. Just minor traffic stuff. She said officers would be enforcing groups of more than 10 who aren't social distancing. But the majority are following the guidelines.

The rain Friday night kept most of those who would be watching away, but there were still plenty of cars.

Many drivers stopped to get snacks at the EZ Go at 25th and O streets before heading back out on their drive.

The loop stretches from the EZ Go to 84th Street. Some cars go all the way to 84th, while others turn off early at 70th Street, and turn around in the Lincoln East High School parking lot.