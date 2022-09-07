Police searching Lincoln landfill for evidence in 49-year-old man's death

After a bizarre and tragic series of events left two Lincoln men dead in three days last week, investigators are now searching the local landfill for evidence in the apparent homicide of a 49-year-old man whose body was found Sept. 1 at a northwest Lincoln motel, police said Wednesday.

It's unclear what exactly police are looking for at the landfill, where investigators began searching Tuesday morning for evidence in the death of Ronnie Patz, whose unidentifiable remains were discovered outside the Motel 6 near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets last week.

"I'm not prepared to release that right now," Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, referring to the subject of the department's landfill search.

"It's specific items that we're looking for at the landfill, a specific bag that we're looking for at the landfill," he said. "... This is a difficult time ... for the Patz family. We want to be as observant of their grief as we can be while still providing transparency to the public."

The department's search of the city's dump marks the latest public development in an investigation that began at around 2 a.m. Aug. 31, when police responding to a report of an unresponsive man found 61-year-old Ronald George dead of stab wounds to his neck in a lot near Third and P streets.

After interviewing more than a dozen people — including two "people of interest" who remain unidentified but under investigation — authorities arrested 55-year-old William T. Wright at the People's City Mission at around 7 p.m. Aug. 31, later charging him with the second-degree murder of George.

Further interviews with Wright and others then led police to the Motel 6 near Northwest 12th and West Bond streets, where they found Patz's remains in the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

At Wednesday's news conference, Stille said Patz and Wright checked into the Motel 6 together sometime Aug. 29, and by 8:30 p.m. that evening, Patz had been killed.

Investigators didn't uncover his remains for another 50 hours, after Wright had been arrested for George's alleged murder.

Video surveillance from the motel, reviewed by police after Wright's arrest, showed the 55-year-old discarding items in the motel's dumpster at 5 p.m. Aug. 30, Stille said. A garbage company took the dumpster's contents to the landfill at around 4 a.m. Aug. 31 — two hours after the police had found George's body near the City Mission, and nearly a full day before police began searching the motel for Patz.

Though Stille has repeatedly declined to describe Patz's injuries, his remains were unidentifiable. The assistant police chief said his identity was confirmed through a DNA match with a biological family member.

A pathologist has not officially ruled Patz's death a homicide, but police are investigating it as one, Stille said. And Wright — the last person to see Patz alive — is the department's only suspect.

"He is the main and only person of interest," Stille said.

The exact relationship between Wright, George and Patz remains unclear to police, Stille said, but all three men were frequent guests at the city mission, Lincoln's only houseless shelter.

Wright has only been charged in George's death. County Attorney Pat Condon said last week his office will continue to work with the police department and could file additional charges as additional information becomes available.

At Wednesday's news conference, Stille repeatedly emphasized the department's partnership with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, which he said identified and cordoned a search radius within the landfill by 5 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators did not begin searching the landfill until Tuesday morning, as the two agencies gathered puncture-proof equipment and prepared department personnel for an abnormal search after an unsettling week in Lincoln.

"We haven't undergone something of this magnitude for some time," Stille said.