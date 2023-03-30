Police are searching for an unidentified man after he allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man and stole his car Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the victim told police that the man jumped out in front of his car, a 2002 Black Lexus GS300, near 33rd and Dudley streets before getting in and asking for a ride.

The victim was picking up a friend in the 3600 block of Huntington Avenue.

When he pulled into a parking lot, the man allegedly hit the victim repeatedly in the hips and ribs until he left the car, allowing the unidentified man to drive off with the vehicle.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Police ask that anyone with information or anyone who sees the vehicle to call their non-emergency line at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

