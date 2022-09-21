 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Police searching for man linked to fatal stabbing in northwest Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Police say a search is on for a 61-year-old Lincoln man suspected in a fatal stabbing overnight.

Police were called to a mobile home park off of North First Street near Interstate 80 at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday where officers found a 36-year-old woman with serious injuries, police said in a news release.

Lincoln man charged with 10 felonies for assaulting, threatening woman, police say
Children find live hand grenade near Seward County riverbank, authorities say

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police also have not named the suspect but said the man they are looking for was known to the victim.

As the investigation continues, police urged anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News