Police searched Lincoln big-box store after call about a man with a gun

Lincoln police went to the Target at 48th and R streets Monday night after a customer called the store to report seeing a man walking around the store with a gun in his hand.

Officer Erin Spilker said the customer called after leaving to make the report. Employees then contacted police, who went there at 10 p.m.

She said they didn't find anyone with a gun or any witnesses who had seen anyone in the store with a gun. Spilker said police would work with Target management to review store video to determine if anything had been captured.

Spilker said there is no indication that a threat had been made, and police haven't yet been able to confirm if it happened. She asked anyone with information to contact police.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.