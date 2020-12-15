 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police searched Lincoln big-box store after call about a man with a gun
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Police searched Lincoln big-box store after call about a man with a gun

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police went to the Target at 48th and R streets Monday night after a customer called the store to report seeing a man walking around the store with a gun in his hand.

Officer Erin Spilker said the customer called after leaving to make the report. Employees then contacted police, who went there at 10 p.m.

She said they didn't find anyone with a gun or any witnesses who had seen anyone in the store with a gun. Spilker said police would work with Target management to review store video to determine if anything had been captured. 

Spilker said there is no indication that a threat had been made, and police haven't yet been able to confirm if it happened. She asked anyone with information to contact police. 

2 Lincoln men accused of sex trafficking 14-year-old girl
Court hearing Zoom-bombing believed to have come primarily from outside U.S.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News