Police say woman rammed car at 27th and O after being ripped off in drug deal

Police say they arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln woman Saturday afternoon for ramming a car at 27th and O streets after being ripped off in a drug deal.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 2:20 p.m. police were called to a crash there but, after talking to people on the scene, learned that the collision had been intentional.

He said officers learned that two groups of people had met up for a drug deal. But, the teenage dealers (a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy) took the buyers’ money and drove away.

"At which point they were pursued by the buyers," Bonkiewicz said.

He said Kaila Quiah caught up with the sedan they were in and rammed the back of it with her SUV and continued to push the car down the road and into the fence at the Great Plains Motel.

After ramming the car, she and two men, ages 19 and 62, got out and assaulted the 16-year-old boy, who tried to get away.

Bonkiewicz said the trio caught him and continued to punch him while he was on the ground. Police arrested Quiah on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault and criminal mischief. The two men were ticketed for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

