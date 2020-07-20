You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police say woman rammed car at 27th and O after being ripped off in drug deal
View Comments
editor's pick

Police say woman rammed car at 27th and O after being ripped off in drug deal

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln woman Saturday afternoon for ramming a car at 27th and O streets after being ripped off in a drug deal.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 2:20 p.m. police were called to a crash there but, after talking to people on the scene, learned that the collision had been intentional. 

He said officers learned that two groups of people had met up for a drug deal. But, the teenage dealers (a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy) took the buyers’ money and drove away.

"At which point they were pursued by the buyers," Bonkiewicz said.

He said Kaila Quiah caught up with the sedan they were in and rammed the back of it with her SUV and continued to push the car down the road and into the fence at the Great Plains Motel.

Kaila Quiah

Kaila Quiah

After ramming the car, she and two men, ages 19 and 62, got out and assaulted the 16-year-old boy, who tried to get away. 

Bonkiewicz said the trio caught him and continued to punch him while he was on the ground. Police arrested Quiah on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault and criminal mischief. The two men were ticketed for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. 

15-year-old among at least eight people injured in South Omaha shooting
Dying alone: 'It’s so hard not to be there, to hold their hand, to hug them'

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
5
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News