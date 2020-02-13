You are the owner of this article.
Police say woman conned Walmart out of $800 in gift cards, $1,000
Police are looking for a fraudster who conned two Lincoln Walmarts out of a combined $800 in gift cards and $1,000 cash.

Officer Erin Spilker said on Monday morning around 6, a woman went to the Walmart near South 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road. She said she used to work at another Walmart, then asked the clerk to enter a code to load a Walmart gift card with $400. She said she also wanted $500 cash.

Spilker said when all was said and done, the woman left without paying the clerk any money.

When Walmart alerted other Lincoln stores to what had happened, they discovered that the same woman had done the same thing that morning at the 84th and Nebraska 2 store.

Police
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

