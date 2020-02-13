Police say woman conned Walmart out of $800 in gift cards, $1,000

Police are looking for a fraudster who conned two Lincoln Walmarts out of a combined $800 in gift cards and $1,000 cash.

Officer Erin Spilker said on Monday morning around 6, a woman went to the Walmart near South 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road. She said she used to work at another Walmart, then asked the clerk to enter a code to load a Walmart gift card with $400. She said she also wanted $500 cash.

Spilker said when all was said and done, the woman left without paying the clerk any money.

When Walmart alerted other Lincoln stores to what had happened, they discovered that the same woman had done the same thing that morning at the 84th and Nebraska 2 store.

