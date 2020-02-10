Police say transient drove away with $100K LES truck left running with the keys inside

A 36-year-old transient allegedly drove away with a Lincoln Electric System truck valued at $100,000 last week when an employee left it running with the keys inside as he ate lunch.

Christopher A. Thomas initially was booked on suspicion of felony theft, but prosecutors opted to charge him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

In court records, police say at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 4, they were called to 68th Street and Logan Avenue on an auto theft. An LES employee said he was inside the Havelock Valentino's eating lunch when he saw someone get in the truck and drive away. He told police he had left the truck running.

LES tracked it to 3100 N. 68th St., where police found it sitting in a driveway, the keys on the driveway in front of it and no one inside.

At about the same time, a manager at Russ's Market at 63rd Street and Havelock Avenue called to report a shoplifting, allegedly involving Thomas, who had been tackled by a customer in the parking lot after leaving with cigarettes and a drink despite his credit card being declined.

Police believe that's when Thomas got in the LES truck, drove it six or seven blocks, then parked it.

They caught up with Thomas the next day at a Lincoln hospital, where he'd gone to be treated for his injuries. Prosecutors charged him Thursday.

