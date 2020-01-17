Police say traffic stop on I-80 near Lincoln airport turned up 101 pounds of pot

Lincoln police say they found 101 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near the airport exit Thursday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said police cited the driver, 36-year-old Valissa Lewis of California, and her passenger, 40-year-old Lakeisha Hopkins of Nevada, on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to deliver.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spilker said at around 9:30 a.m. an officer stopped a 2019 Chevy Impala rental car for several traffic violations. When Lewis and Hopkins had different stories about where they were going, the officer suspected something criminal may be going on.

A police dog taken around the car indicated the scent of drugs. A search turned up four bags of marijuana weighing 101 pounds and more than $1,500 cash, Spilker said.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.