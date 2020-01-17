You are the owner of this article.
Police say traffic stop on I-80 near Lincoln airport turned up 101 pounds of pot
Pot

 LPD

Lincoln police say they found 101 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near the airport exit Thursday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said police cited the driver, 36-year-old Valissa Lewis of California, and her passenger, 40-year-old Lakeisha Hopkins of Nevada, on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to deliver.

Nebraska State Patrol: 3 traffic stops lead to 4 arrests
Lakeisha Hopkins

Lakeisha Hopkins
Valissa Lewis

Valissa Lewis

Spilker said at around 9:30 a.m. an officer stopped a 2019 Chevy Impala rental car for several traffic violations. When Lewis and Hopkins had different stories about where they were going, the officer suspected something criminal may be going on.

Marijuana bags

A police dog taken around the car indicated the scent of drugs. A search turned up four bags of marijuana weighing 101 pounds and more than $1,500 cash, Spilker said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

