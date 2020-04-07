Police say traffic stop for going 11 mph over speed limit led to cocaine arrest

Police say a 26-year-old Lincoln man tried to get rid of a bag of cocaine after an officer spotted during a traffic stop early Tuesday.
Officer Erin Spilker said an officer stopped Dillon Capps going 11 mph over the speed limit near West O Street and Sun Valley Boulevard just before 3 a.m.
Spilker said when the officer approached, spotted a plastic bag with white powdery substance in the car and asked Capps about it, Capps reached for the bag. She said the officer told him to leave it and step out of the car, but he grabbed it and lunged toward the passenger seat.
The officer struggled with Capps, thinking he may be going for a weapon; and Capps was able to tear the bag open, spilling much of its contents, Spilker said.
She said the officer was able to get Capps out of the car, collect 0.9 grams of cocaine from what remained in the bag and arrested him on suspicion of possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and speeding.