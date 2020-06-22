Police say thief took off with plants from Sunken Gardens

×
Lincoln police are looking into the reported theft of several plants from Sunken Gardens at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.
Officer Erin Spilker said between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning someone dug up assorted plants, including an orange butterfly bush, prostrate yew and various hostas.
Investigators are analyzing video provided by Lincoln Parks & Recreation.
She said the loss was estimated at $175.
Photos: Sunken Gardens through the years
Sunken Gardens 1970
Sunken Gardens sit barren Nov. 3, 1970. The site, which was a former dump, was donated to the city in 1930.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1975
Sunken Gardens on Aug. 7, 1975. Since then, trees have been planted along Capitol Parkway and 27th Street at the edges of the 1.5-acre gardens.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1984
Jerry Weisbeck of Nebraska Concrete Specialists repairs a statue at the Sunken Gardens on April 28, 1984. The statue was damaged by vandals.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1989
Children check out the fish in one of the lily ponds at Sunken Gardens on July 25, 1989. The waterfall's concrete walls and lighting complement the Teachers Fountain across the street.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1993
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department workers Alice Reed-Dzerk (foreground) and Clint Dominick plant water lilies in one of the ponds at Sunken Gardens on May 21, 1993.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1995
The fountain flows at Sunken Gardens on July 21, 1995.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1995
Sunken Gardens in all their splendor July 21, 1995. The lily ponds were renovated in 2005 after the $1.7 million "Polishing the Gem" fundraising campaign.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1995
Lincoln residents enjoy walking around Sunken Gardens on Aug 16, 1995.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 1995
Parks and Recreation Department rosarian Steve Howerton gives freshly planted flowers at cool drink at Sunken Gardens on May 19, 1995.
Journal Star file photo
Sunken Gardens 2013
Every spring at the beginning of the growing season, tulips bloom at Lincoln's Sunken Gardens.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2014
Sunken Gardens are an oasis in the middle of Lincoln. The gardens have been named one of the "300 Best Gardens to Visit in the U.S. and Canada" in the National Geographic Guide to America's Public Gardens.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2014
The statue "Reveille" is featured on the upper garden at Sunken Gardens. The bronze is the work of Wayne Southwick, who donated it to the city.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2015
A view of the gazebo at Sunken Gardens in 2015. Funds to build the gazebo were given by the Lincoln Rotary Club in 2005.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2015
A view of the Sunken Gardens waterfall, which was redone when the gardens underwent a $1.7 million renovation in 2005.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2015
Water lilies bloom in one of the ponds at Sunken Gardens in 2015.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2017
Sunken Gardens are an explosion of color in 2017.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2017
The Rebecca at the Well statue was added at the top of the waterfall at Sunken Gardens. It replaced the cast concrete sculpture depicting a young woman holding a water jug that graced the center of the pool at the base of the cascading waterfall. The original, done by Ellis Burman, was retired from display in 2004 because of significant deterioration. This new bronze, created by Nebraska artist David Young, was installed in 2005.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2017
Vistors check out the Sunken Garden tulips in the spring of 2017.
Julie Koch, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens 2020
The tulips of Sunken Gardens survived four days of sub-freezing temperatures and 4 inches of snow last week.
Julie Koch
Sunken Gardens 2020
Red and orange tulips are featured at Sunken Gardens this spring.
Julie Koch
