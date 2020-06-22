You are the owner of this article.
Police say thief took off with plants from Sunken Gardens
Police say thief took off with plants from Sunken Gardens

Lincoln police are looking into the reported theft of several plants from Sunken Gardens at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.

Officer Erin Spilker said between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning someone dug up assorted plants, including an orange butterfly bush, prostrate yew and various hostas.

Investigators are analyzing video provided by Lincoln Parks & Recreation.

She said the loss was estimated at $175.

Police logo 2014
