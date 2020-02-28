Police say thief stole Lincoln man’s Dodge Charger, clipped unmarked cruiser to get away

Police say they are looking for the thief who stole a Lincoln man’s 2018 gray Dodge Charger Tuesday then, later in the day, clipped an unmarked police cruiser as they closed in.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 10 a.m. that day, a 23-year-old man reported the car stolen overnight from an apartment parking lot near 70th and Fremont streets. It appeared that the thief had gotten the keys by rifling through his girlfriend’s unlocked car in the same parking lot.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers spotted the Charger at 21st and Garfield streets and followed when it started to drive away. As the car was blocked in by traffic along 33rd Street at O, a detective in an unmarked cruiser got out to try to make contact with the driver, who sideswiped past his vehicle to get away.

Spilker said police ultimately found the Charger abandoned at 34th and Q streets. They’re still working to identify the person responsible.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

