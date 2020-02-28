You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police say thief stole Lincoln man’s Dodge Charger, clipped unmarked cruiser to get away
View Comments
editor's pick

Police say thief stole Lincoln man’s Dodge Charger, clipped unmarked cruiser to get away

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they are looking for the thief who stole a Lincoln man’s 2018 gray Dodge Charger Tuesday then, later in the day, clipped an unmarked police cruiser as they closed in.

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 10 a.m. that day, a 23-year-old man reported the car stolen overnight from an apartment parking lot near 70th and Fremont streets. It appeared that the thief had gotten the keys by rifling through his girlfriend’s unlocked car in the same parking lot.

Police captains at lunch jump into action after spotting man chasing teen

At about 12:30 p.m., officers spotted the Charger at 21st and Garfield streets and followed when it started to drive away. As the car was blocked in by traffic along 33rd Street at O, a detective in an unmarked cruiser got out to try to make contact with the driver, who sideswiped past his vehicle to get away.

Spilker said police ultimately found the Charger abandoned at 34th and Q streets. They’re still working to identify the person responsible.

Shots fired in north Lincoln lead to 5 arrests
Woman arrested, accused of throwing explosive into Lincoln home

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News