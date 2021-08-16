Police say they've seen 31 overdoses in the last three weeks in Lincoln

Lincoln police are warning residents about an alarming trend in drug overdoses.

Capt. Ryan Dale said last year, the city had 76% more overdoses than the average of the previous five years.

"As alarming as that was, we have now nearly matched 2020's overdose numbers in 2021, and we still have 4½ months left in the year," he said.

In the past three weeks alone, police have seen 31 overdoses. About two-thirds of them required Narcan, sometimes multiple doses, in addition to CPR or other life-saving measures to revive the victims.

Tragically, some of the victims have died, Dale said.

He said they have seen cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit Oxycodone pills that all contain fentanyl.

Cocaine containing fentanyl is relatively new to Lincoln, and is extremely dangerous, police say.

When mixed with an illegal drug, fentanyl as small as a grain of salt can cause an overdose.

"We are blessed with an incredible community full of amazing people. We cannot stand by and let anyone suffer and even die by such unnecessary means," the police captain said.