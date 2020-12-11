Police say they've connected more teens to guns stolen from Game & Parks pickup

Police arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man Thursday night in connection to the theft of three firearms from a Nebraska Game and Parks vehicle in late November.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Anthony Cates went to jail at about 10:45 p.m. on suspicion of three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

He's the sixth teen to be accused of possessing them.

Bonkiewicz said police started investigating the theft of a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, Remington 12-gauge shotgun and Remington .22 rifle on Nov. 25, after being called to the 100 block of West Lombard Drive in the Highlands.

A Game and Parks employee said he had left his work vehicle locked and parked in the driveway and discovered the next morning someone had gotten in and stolen the firearms from a locked rack mounted in his vehicle.

Based on fingerprints found in the vehicle, police interviewed several suspects Dec. 4 and cited four teens, ranging from 15 to 17, who were referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for theft. The oldest, Dylan Collins, now stands charged as an adult for a drive-by shooting Nov. 25 near 26th and K streets with a 9mm pistol.