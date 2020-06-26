Police say they'll stop wearing donated mask with pattern mistaken for Confederate flag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they will stop wearing certain donated face masks after one was mistaken for a Confederate flag at a Black Lives Matter LGBTQ+ march Thursday night.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a post began circulating on social media of a photo of a Lincoln police officer holding one of the masks, suggesting that the pattern on it was the Confederate flag.

"While talking he pulled out this mask, y’all see what we see? And they’re there to help us?" the tweet by Black Leaders Movement said.

In one that followed, they acknowledged they weren't 100% sure that the mask was the flag. But said they'd like to see it.

On Friday, Lincoln police released a photo of the mask the officer had been holding, showing a design with gold stars on blue stripes and a checkered red pattern.

"In the particular way the mask was photographed and the light that was involved, we can understand how some people think it might have resembled the Confederate flag. However, that was not the case," Bonkiewicz said.

But to avoid any future confusion, he said, LPD officers no longer will be using this pattern of face mask.

