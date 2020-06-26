You are the owner of this article.
Police say they'll stop wearing donated mask with pattern mistaken for Confederate flag
Police say they'll stop wearing donated mask with pattern mistaken for Confederate flag

Lincoln police say they will stop wearing certain donated face masks after one was mistaken for a Confederate flag at a Black Lives Matter LGBTQ+ march Thursday night.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a post began circulating on social media of a photo of a Lincoln police officer holding one of the masks, suggesting that the pattern on it was the Confederate flag.

"While talking he pulled out this mask, y’all see what we see? And they’re there to help us?" the tweet by Black Leaders Movement said. 

In one that followed, they acknowledged they weren't 100% sure that the mask was the flag. But said they'd like to see it.

On Friday, Lincoln police released a photo of the mask the officer had been holding, showing a design with gold stars on blue stripes and a checkered red pattern.

LPD Mask

Lincoln Police say this is the design of the donated face mask that was mistaken as having the Confederate flag on it at a march Thursday night. 

"In the particular way the mask was photographed and the light that was involved, we can understand how some people think it might have resembled the Confederate flag. However, that was not the case," Bonkiewicz said.

But to avoid any future confusion, he said, LPD officers no longer will be using this pattern of face mask.

Public can talk to Lincoln police about issues at Saturday event
Lincoln mayor taps deputy public defender as next city attorney
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

