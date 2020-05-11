You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police say they tracked stolen jewelry to Lincoln housekeeper
View Comments
editor's pick

Police say they tracked stolen jewelry to Lincoln housekeeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln woman who allegedly pawned jewelry stolen from homes she was paid to clean. 

Samantha Neemann went to jail Friday on suspicion of two counts of theft by deception.

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators had been looking into Neemann after two reports came in last month naming her as a suspect. 

Samantha Neemann

Samantha Neemann

In one case, a 47-year-old Lincoln woman reported on April 30 that $70,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen from her home over six months. In the other, on April 27, a 79- and 80-year-old Lincoln couple reported missing $5,000 worth of jewelry from their home.

Airport gas station employee reports overnight break-in, Lincoln police say

Both suspected Neemann, their housekeeper, and told police she was the only one with access.

Spilker said when investigators checked the pawn history for Neemann they found she had pawned jewelry 29 times in the last month; and several pieces of jewelry that had been reported stolen were identified as pieces she had pawned.

Police believe there may be more victims who have not reported their jewelry stolen or haven't yet discovered it missing.

4 were at home when gunshots hit Lincoln home; no one hurt, police say
LPD sees rise in thefts from vehicles, mental health and fraud calls; but total calls down during coronavirus restrictions

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News