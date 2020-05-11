Police say they tracked stolen jewelry to Lincoln housekeeper

×
Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Lincoln woman who allegedly pawned jewelry stolen from homes she was paid to clean.
Samantha Neemann went to jail Friday on suspicion of two counts of theft by deception.
Officer Erin Spilker said investigators had been looking into Neemann after two reports came in last month naming her as a suspect.
Samantha Neemann
Courtesy photo
In one case, a 47-year-old Lincoln woman reported on April 30 that $70,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen from her home over six months. In the other, on April 27, a 79- and 80-year-old Lincoln couple reported missing $5,000 worth of jewelry from their home.
Both suspected Neemann, their housekeeper, and told police she was the only one with access.
Spilker said when investigators checked the pawn history for Neemann they found she had pawned jewelry 29 times in the last month; and several pieces of jewelry that had been reported stolen were identified as pieces she had pawned.
Police believe there may be more victims who have not reported their jewelry stolen or haven't yet discovered it missing.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
