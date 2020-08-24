 Skip to main content
Police say they nabbed Lincoln man early Saturday with dealer amount of cocaine
Police say they nabbed Lincoln man early Saturday with dealer amount of cocaine

Police say they busted a 27-year-old Lincoln man for cocaine early Saturday after finding him in the passenger seat of a car parked on the island in the middle of a Haymarket street.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at 12:30 a.m. at Seventh and Q streets.

Russell Rucks Jr.

She said when police approached they saw an open bottle of Fireball whiskey in the center console and other open alcohol bottles throughout the Chevy Cruze. Spilker said Russell Rucks Jr. at first refused to get out of the car, but then did and ran, while allegedly ditching small bags from his pockets.

Police found him hiding near dumpsters nearby. Spilker said police recovered the discarded bags, which contained nearly 17 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,700.

She said police also found a plastic bag with Rucks' name on it that contained smaller, empty bags consistent with drug sales.

Rucks was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and money during a drug violation, as well as tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

