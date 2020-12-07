 Skip to main content
Police say they found 45-year-old Lincoln man rifling through car in church lot
Police say they found 45-year-old Lincoln man rifling through car in church lot

A 45-year-old man went to jail Sunday after allegedly being caught rifling through a car in a church parking lot.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened just before 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

She said an officer, who was aware of recent thefts from church parking lots, spotted Aaron Stednitz standing next to a blue Subaru Outback with a broken window and a green Toyota Tacoma reported stolen in September running nearby. 

Aaron Stednitz

Aaron Stednitz

She said the officer found stolen license plates on the pickup and a case with a small amount of suspected meth. They also found burglar's tools, like a crowbar and latex gloves, as well as items often stolen from vehicles, like gift cards, keys and electronics. 

She said church video showed him getting out of the Toyota and into the Subaru. 

Stednitz was arrested on suspicion of four counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and burglar's tools and theft by unlawful taking.

