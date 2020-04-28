You are the owner of this article.
Police say they dragged Lincoln man out of car as he reached near loaded gun
Police say they pulled a 33-year-old Lincoln man out of a car Monday night as he reached toward a gun on the floorboard in a parking lot at 27th and Vine streets and arrested him on drug and gun charges. 

Justin Almery was jailed on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and while violating drug laws, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw Almery, who they knew had a warrant, get into a Volkswagen Rabbit in the 2400 block of Lynn Street. They followed the car a few blocks to the Walgreen's on North 27th Street, where they walked up to talk to him.

Bonkiewicz said investigators, who weren't in uniform but displayed their badges, ordered him out of the car, but Almery refused and started reaching around on the floorboard. He said when the driver unlocked the doors, investigators opened the passenger’s side door, where Almery was, and saw a loaded, .357 Magnum pistol on the floor in the area where he was reaching.

Bonkiewicz said investigators dragged Almery, a convicted felon who can't legally possess a firearm, out of the car before he could get the gun and arrested him. He said police also found 134.6 grams -- nearly 5 ounces -- of marijuana in his backpack and 4.2 grams of suspected meth in his pants’ pocket.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

