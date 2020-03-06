Police say they caught parole absconder after he ran through Lincoln hotel to try to get away

Lincoln police say they arrested a 38-year-old parole absconder Thursday afternoon after spotting him in a hotel parking lot near the airport.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when police patrolling the area saw Travis Nyhoff, who they knew was wanted for not following conditions of his parole, near the Luxury Inn & Suites, Nyhoff ran through the hotel, up the second floor, then down the fire escape to his pickup.

Bonkiewicz said when officers surrounded his Ford F-150, Nyhoff refused to get out. He said officers had to break a window of his pickup to get him out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They arrested him on suspicion of obstructing police and on the parole violation. He had gone to prison in 2011 for possessing a stolen firearm, assaulting an officer and burglary charges.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.