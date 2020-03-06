Police say they caught parole absconder after he ran through Lincoln hotel to try to get away

Lincoln police say they arrested a 38-year-old parole absconder Thursday afternoon after spotting him in a hotel parking lot near the airport.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when police patrolling the area saw Travis Nyhoff, who they knew was wanted for not following conditions of his parole, near the Luxury Inn & Suites, Nyhoff ran through the hotel, up the second floor, then down the fire escape to his pickup.
Bonkiewicz said when officers surrounded his Ford F-150, Nyhoff refused to get out. He said officers had to break a window of his pickup to get him out.
They arrested him on suspicion of obstructing police and on the parole violation. He had gone to prison in 2011 for possessing a stolen firearm, assaulting an officer and burglary charges.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: NYHOFF, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/06/1982 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 16:53:21 Charges:
OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: PORTSCHE, TOD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/14/1961 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 16:39:04 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: MAYNARD, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1991 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 16:18:32 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: EBERT, STEVE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1957 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 14:08:29 Charges:
LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: GRUBER, HUNTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1997 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 14:06:41 Charges:
ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATTEMPTED FAILURE TO APPEAR (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: ADAMS, QUINCY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/16/1969 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 13:44:10 Charges:
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: NEWMAN, JESSEE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/02/1986 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 13:34:56 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: SAIN, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/16/1991 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 12:50:45 Charges:
QUICK AND SPEEDY TRIAL (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: KETCHAM, MICAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1995 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 10:41:01 Charges:
ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: RENTERIA, RICKY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/26/1997 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 09:32:24 Charges:
COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: WOODS, MELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/17/1963 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 09:01:49 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: FINNEY, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/05/1979 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 01:07:30 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: INGALSBE, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/01/1987 Booking Time: 03/05/2020 / 00:16:58 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: APPLEGARTH, JOEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/1981 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 22:46:47 Charges:
OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: FALLON, JESSIE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/25/1983 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 22:40:44 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: CABRERA, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/30/1985 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 22:25:21 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: LEACH, LASAIGE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 03/20/1998 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 15:26:25 Charges:
VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: NAGEL, NIKKI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/03/1953 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 14:45:17 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: ANDERSON, DYLAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/29/1998 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 14:29:59 Charges:
POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED, SUBSEQUENT (M) ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, MARY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 08/21/1981 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 12:43:51 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 1 MISD(M2) (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: HERNANDEZ, RYAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/06/1998 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 09:08:36 Charges:
COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: VAREJCKA, EDWARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/31/1983 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 08:43:29 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: HEIN, CHARLES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/02/1993 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 07:12:34 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT BURGLARY (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: BULMER, WILLIAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/24/1975 Booking Time: 03/04/2020 / 06:17:21 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: FREEMAN, ERIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/02/1979 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 23:02:03 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: DAVIS, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/25/1983 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 22:55:56 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: FAROG, FAROG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/10/1999 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 22:09:19
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: ATHEY, JALEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/17/1998 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 21:57:06 Charges:
DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE, SECOND OFFENSE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) BURGLARY (F2A) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: SHAW, DOUGLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/15/1985 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 21:35:49 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A) ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: EDWARDS, LAURA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/09/1976 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 19:42:15 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: HOAGE, JACE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/25/1979 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 17:50:59
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: HENSON, TODD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/25/1971 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 11:41:01 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500 - $1500(F) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: SHAFER, JESSIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/11/1989 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 11:23:52 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, RODNEY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 01/05/1985 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 11:14:52 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: LONG, JOSEPHINE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 07/14/1984 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 09:08:39 Charges:
STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: BAYNE, CODY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/24/1993 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 08:59:10 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-06-2020
Last, First Name: HINES, MONTREZ Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/11/1991 Booking Time: 03/03/2020 / 08:11:04 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A)
