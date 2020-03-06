You are the owner of this article.
Police say they caught parole absconder after he ran through Lincoln hotel to try to get away
Lincoln police say they arrested a 38-year-old parole absconder Thursday afternoon after spotting him in a hotel parking lot near the airport.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when police patrolling the area saw Travis Nyhoff, who they knew was wanted for not following conditions of his parole, near the Luxury Inn & Suites, Nyhoff ran through the hotel, up the second floor, then down the fire escape to his pickup.

Bonkiewicz said when officers surrounded his Ford F-150, Nyhoff refused to get out. He said officers had to break a window of his pickup to get him out.

They arrested him on suspicion of obstructing police and on the parole violation. He had gone to prison in 2011 for possessing a stolen firearm, assaulting an officer and burglary charges.

