Police say they caught Lincoln teen with drugs and a stolen gun
Kyce Davis

Police say they arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night after finding him with a stolen gun and drugs.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police spotted Kyce Davis in a 2020 RAV4 in a parking lot at 48th and O streets just after 9:30 p.m. and knew he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

They took him into custody without incident, he said. 

Bonkiewicz said a search of the RAV4 turned up a loaded, Smith & Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun reported stolen in North Carolina, vacuum-sealed bags containing 145 grams of marijuana, THC shatter packs and wax, suspected acid tabs and a digital scale.

In addition to the warrant, Davis was arrested on suspicion of possession of money and a firearm while violating drug laws, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

