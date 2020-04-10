Police say they caught 34-year-old Lincoln woman with dealer amount of meth

×
A search of a Lincoln home Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a 34-year-old woman, police said.
Officer Erin Spilker said members of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant in the 2200 block of Orchard Street just after 5 p.m.
She said investigators found evidence of drug sales, including multiple, small plastic bags, cash and sales.
The search ultimately turned up 19 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of around $2,000, more than 600 unknown pills and a loaded handgun, Spilker said.
Officers arrested Jerah Stovall, who lived at the house, on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a firearm and money while violating drug laws and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Spilker said they also arrested a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after allegedly finding her in the home with glass pipes with methamphetamine residue beneath her.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
