Police say they caught 34-year-old Lincoln woman with dealer amount of meth
Police say they caught 34-year-old Lincoln woman with dealer amount of meth

A search of a Lincoln home Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a 34-year-old woman, police said.

Officer Erin Spilker said members of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant in the 2200 block of Orchard Street just after 5 p.m.

She said investigators found evidence of drug sales, including multiple, small plastic bags, cash and sales.

The search ultimately turned up 19 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of around $2,000, more than 600 unknown pills and a loaded handgun, Spilker said.

Officers arrested Jerah Stovall, who lived at the house, on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a firearm and money while violating drug laws and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Spilker said they also arrested a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after allegedly finding her in the home with glass pipes with methamphetamine residue beneath her.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

