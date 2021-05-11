 Skip to main content
Police say they arrested Lincoln man, who did time for manslaughter, with stolen gun
Police say they arrested Lincoln man, who did time for manslaughter, with stolen gun

A traffic stop for a broken taillight Sunday evening led police to a stolen gun and resulted in the arrest of a man who served time for manslaughter.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said an officer on patrol shortly before 7:30 p.m. noticed a Ford Explorer at 13th and South streets and stopped it about a block away at 13th and Peach.

Dale Gatson

While talking to the driver, 64-year-old Dale Gatson of Lincoln, the officer saw an open beer in the cup holder, which prompted a DUI investigation, but he showed no signs of impairment.

Bonkiewicz said a search of the SUV turned up a Sig Sauer .380 handgun, reported stolen in Omaha a year ago, in the center console. They arrested Gatson on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. 

Gatson served an eight- to 20-year prison sentence on a manslaughter and weapon charge for beating Dwayne Hill to death with a bumper jack in Omaha in 1991.

Gatson since has posted bond and was released from jail.

