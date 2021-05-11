Police say they arrested Lincoln man, who did time for manslaughter, with stolen gun

A traffic stop for a broken taillight Sunday evening led police to a stolen gun and resulted in the arrest of a man who served time for manslaughter.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said an officer on patrol shortly before 7:30 p.m. noticed a Ford Explorer at 13th and South streets and stopped it about a block away at 13th and Peach.

While talking to the driver, 64-year-old Dale Gatson of Lincoln, the officer saw an open beer in the cup holder, which prompted a DUI investigation, but he showed no signs of impairment.

Bonkiewicz said a search of the SUV turned up a Sig Sauer .380 handgun, reported stolen in Omaha a year ago, in the center console. They arrested Gatson on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Gatson served an eight- to 20-year prison sentence on a manslaughter and weapon charge for beating Dwayne Hill to death with a bumper jack in Omaha in 1991.

Gatson since has posted bond and was released from jail.

