Police say they arrested Lincoln couple after finding grow operation at home along South 10th Street
Police say they arrested Lincoln couple after finding grow operation at home along South 10th Street

A Lincoln couple went to jail Sunday afternoon after police found a small marijuana grow operation in their apartment in the Irvingdale neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had gotten a tip alleging two children were in a residence in the 2400 block of South 10th Street where there is a grow operation.

She said when officers got there, no one answered, and they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, so they got a search warrant. Spilker said as officers entered, they could hear a toilet flushing and things being thrown around in the back of the unit. 

She said officers found Nicole Ross, 27, had broken out a window and was trying to destroy evidence of a grow operation. 

Nicole Ross

Enrique Cruz

Spilker said police arrested Ross and Enrique Cruz, 24, after finding four marijuana plants each over 4 feet tall, grow tents, LED lamps, ventilation systems, marijuana seeds, $1,000 cash, containers with labels for sale and a Taurus 9mm handgun reported stolen in 2016. 

They both were booked on suspicion of manufacturing with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm and ticketed for child neglect.

Ross also was accused of tampering with physical evidence and possession of money during a drug violation.

Spilker said a 6- and 8-year-old were home at the time.

Police logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

