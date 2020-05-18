Police say they arrested Lincoln couple after finding grow operation at home along South 10th Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln couple went to jail Sunday afternoon after police found a small marijuana grow operation in their apartment in the Irvingdale neighborhood.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had gotten a tip alleging two children were in a residence in the 2400 block of South 10th Street where there is a grow operation.

She said when officers got there, no one answered, and they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, so they got a search warrant. Spilker said as officers entered, they could hear a toilet flushing and things being thrown around in the back of the unit.

She said officers found Nicole Ross, 27, had broken out a window and was trying to destroy evidence of a grow operation.

Spilker said police arrested Ross and Enrique Cruz, 24, after finding four marijuana plants each over 4 feet tall, grow tents, LED lamps, ventilation systems, marijuana seeds, $1,000 cash, containers with labels for sale and a Taurus 9mm handgun reported stolen in 2016.

They both were booked on suspicion of manufacturing with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm and ticketed for child neglect.