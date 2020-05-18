Police say they arrested Lincoln couple after finding grow operation at home along South 10th Street

A Lincoln couple went to jail Sunday afternoon after police found a small marijuana grow operation in their apartment in the Irvingdale neighborhood.
Officer Erin Spilker said police had gotten a tip alleging two children were in a residence in the 2400 block of South 10th Street where there is a grow operation.
She said when officers got there, no one answered, and they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, so they got a search warrant. Spilker said as officers entered, they could hear a toilet flushing and things being thrown around in the back of the unit.
She said officers found Nicole Ross, 27, had broken out a window and was trying to destroy evidence of a grow operation.
Spilker said police arrested Ross and Enrique Cruz, 24, after finding four marijuana plants each over 4 feet tall, grow tents, LED lamps, ventilation systems, marijuana seeds, $1,000 cash, containers with labels for sale and a Taurus 9mm handgun reported stolen in 2016.
They both were booked on suspicion of manufacturing with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a stolen firearm and ticketed for child neglect.
Ross also was accused of tampering with physical evidence and possession of money during a drug violation.
Spilker said a 6- and 8-year-old were home at the time.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-18-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.