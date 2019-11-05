Lincoln police arrested a 58-year-old Illinois man after stopping him for speeding on Interstate 80 early Monday and allegedly finding more than 163 pounds of marijuana in a search of his van.
Prosecutors charged Terry Lee Tucker, of Rockford, Illinois, with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
You have free articles remaining.
In court records, Lincoln police say a police dog sniffed Tucker's 2019 Dodge Caravan and indicated the smell of drugs. When police searched, they found 164 vacuum-sealed bags of raw marijuana underneath a black sheet in a rear cargo area.