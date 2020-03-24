Police say they are analyzing how quarantines may be affecting crime trends here

Lincoln police say they are keeping an eye on crime trends as COVID-19 quarantines continue, while also looking to other cities that have been hit harder to see what Lincoln could expect down the road.

Asked Tuesday if the department had seen any trends emerging locally involving domestic assault calls or thefts of deliveries from porches, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it’s too early to say.

But, he said, Lincoln police are analyzing crime trends as the city goes forward during this period. Bonkiewicz said they anticipate shoplifting reports will be down. Thefts from parked cars are up.

“But right now, even though we see deviations from the averages, we’re not sure that that’s due to the quarantine or if that’s just natural variation. It’s just too early to tell,” he said.

Bonkiewicz said the department’s Crime Analysis Unit not only is following Lincoln’s data, but is also looking around the country and to other counties hit by the virus.

“And we’re trying to figure out if their crime rates are going up or down and what can we expect, especially if they’re further along than we are,” he said.

