 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police say teen left with head injury after being run over in skateboard accident Saturday night
0 Comments
editor's pick

Police say teen left with head injury after being run over in skateboard accident Saturday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police say a 17-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury after accidentally being run over while riding a skateboard as he was holding onto the passenger side of another teen's car.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Gateway Mall parking lot.

Police arrived to find a 17-year-old, who said he fell from his skateboard and was run over by the car.

He was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. Spilker said police cited the driver for willful reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

Man shot, killed by state trooper in St. Paul, state patrol says
Prisons to digitally scan mail to thwart drug smuggling
Two inmates reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bible belt wrestles with vaccine acceptance

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News