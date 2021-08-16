Police say teen left with head injury after being run over in skateboard accident Saturday night

Lincoln police say a 17-year-old boy suffered a serious head injury after accidentally being run over while riding a skateboard as he was holding onto the passenger side of another teen's car.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Gateway Mall parking lot.
Police arrived to find a 17-year-old, who said he fell from his skateboard and was run over by the car.
He was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. Spilker said police cited the driver for willful reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
