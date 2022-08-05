 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say suspect in stolen car crashed into cruiser, another car before being arrested

Police arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man on a string of charges at the end of a chase in a stolen SUV Thursday morning near the center of the city. 

It started with a gas drive-off at the Super C at 33rd Street and Sheridan Boulevard shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said an employee reported that a man in a ponytail had left in a white SUV after pumping $78.15 and not paying.

Soon after, a member of the Metro Fugitive Task Force doing surveillance near 28th and N streets spotted the Toyota Highlander with the same license plate sitting with the driver still inside. 

The SUV had been stolen a week earlier across town. 

Vollmer said when officers approached, the man drove through the backyard and a privacy fence and hitting an empty police cruiser, then continuing on to hit a second car near 27th and J, and running. 

Police ultimately arrested Gabriel Olivas about two blocks away. He was jailed on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing arrest, obstructing police, criminal mischief, willful reckless driving and DUI. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

