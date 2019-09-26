The number of smash-and-grab thefts from cars is growing for the second straight year, along with thefts from unlocked cars, prompting Lincoln police to remind people not to keep valuables in their vehicles.
Officer Angela Sands said so far this year there have been 1,672 larcenies from vehicles reported in Lincoln. That compares with 1,410 at the same point last year -- an 18.6% jump.
Of those, roughly half -- 830 so far this year -- involve cars that were left unlocked, she said.
In another 275, thieves smashed car windows to get inside.
Sands said these thefts typically occur when something of value, like a purse or wallet, is left in plain sight.
"We want to remind everyone to remove valuables from their car, lock the car and take the key. When parking in areas such as trail heads, fitness centers, or places people commonly hide belongings under car seats, keep in mind a thief could be lurking nearby and watching where you hide your belongings," she said.