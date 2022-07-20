 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say pickup stolen from Lincoln car lot found in Minnesota damaged by gunfire

  • Updated
Suspect in pickup theft

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in this photo who is the suspect in the June 7 theft of a pickup from a Lincoln car lot. 

 Courtesy photo

A pickup stolen from a Lincoln car lot in June was recovered last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, damaged by gunfire.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man seen in security video stealing the 2015 Chevy Silverado 2500 parked on LAX Auto's lot at 400 W Cornhusker Highway.

He said on the morning of June 7, the business reported the theft of the truck, valued at $52,900.

In video, they learned a man had driven up around 4:45 a.m. in a 2007 Ford Silverado F250 and backed the truck into an overhead door, raising it enough for him to get inside and get keys for a truck on the lot.

He left the pickup he'd come in on the lot. Vollmer said it had been stolen a day earlier from Anderson Ford at 2500 Wildcat Drive.

He encouraged anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-476-3600 or lincolncrimestoppers.com.

