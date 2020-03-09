Police say officers caught parolee with meth, stolen gun

Lincoln police arrested a 36-year-old parolee after allegedly finding him with a gun in a traffic stop Friday night.

Capt. Jeri Roeder said Michael Boston went to jail after officers searched the vehicle he was driving and found a .22-caliber handgun between the driver’s seat and center console. He had been stopped on a traffic violation at 27th and O streets just after 7 p.m., she said.

She said police also found two bags of methamphetamine, which added up to 25.5 grams, on him.

Boston was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and violation of parole.

He was released on parole in October on two robbery charges.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

