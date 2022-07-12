 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Police say members of Lincoln family reported losing $700K to cryptocurrency fraud

  • 0

Three relatives of a Lincoln family are out a combined $700,000 in a cryptocurrency scam, according to Lincoln Police.

Police Sgt. Todd Vollmer said the victims — 39, 43 and 77 years old — reported the internet fraud Monday.

He said they told police they had been investing online in cryptocurrency and started having problems in early March. When their accounts got locked, they were told to invest more to get them unlocked.

They ultimately decided to report the fraud when they couldn't regain access to their funds.

Vollmer said the 43-year-old reported being out $335,000, the 39-year-old out $220,000 and the 77-year-old $145,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

City Council OKs $1.5 million in stimulus money for Lincoln Airport
Paying it forward: Valparaiso family helps Lincoln man get much needed service dog
Black Buffalo Soldiers biked through Lincoln 125 years ago; solo cyclist retracing their trip
New nonprofit group aims to create LGBTQ+ community center in Omaha
Sheriff identifies 78-year-old Lincoln man whose death is being investigated
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This man and his adorable paragliding dog are going viral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News