Police say man charged in Lincoln bank robbery is a suspect in Geneva heist, York attempt

The man accused of robbing a bank in north Lincoln earlier this month is a suspect in a bank robbery in Geneva in June and an attempted bank robbery in York in May, Lincoln police say in newly filed court documents.

They allege fingerprints left on the note demanding money tied Michael McNeil, 29, to a robbery at the U.S. Bank branch near 27th and Superior streets over the lunch hour July 6.

Lincoln Police arrested him three days later in a traffic stop in a Ford Escape bought two days after the robbery.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office since has charged McNeil with robbery.

Lincoln Police Investigator Chad Baehr said video showed a man in a stocking cap and a black mask, sweatpants, flannel shirt and flip flops walking up to the middle teller window, asking to make a withdrawal, then taking a note out of his pocket and handing it to the teller.

According to a search warrant, the man left with two stacks of cash totaling $26,034.

In the document, Baehr said he was working with an FBI special agent investigating an attempted bank robbery at Cornerstone Bank in York on May 19 and a robbery at the Heartland Bank in Geneva on June 3.

In both, a tall white man wearing a mask approached and handed the teller a note demanding money. The notes had been written on notebook paper and had similar wording to the one in the Lincoln robbery.

McNeil hadn't been charged on those allegations as of Friday.

The Nebraska Bankers Association has offered a reward up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.