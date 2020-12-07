Police say Lincoln teen suspected in two recent knife crimes

Police say they believe a 17-year-old Lincoln boy was involved in two recent crimes involving a knife, one a terroristic threats case and the other a robbery.

Officer Erin Spilker said the teen already was a suspect in an incident the night of Nov. 28 in the 600 block of South 20th Street, where an 18-year-old woman said he threatened her 23-year-old boyfriend with a knife and punched her several times.

The teen fled when the woman was able to get her phone and threatened to call police.

Two nights later, the same teen allegedly was involved in a home-invasion robbery where two men ended up with superficial cuts in the 700 block of North 26th Street.

Spilker said a 31-year-old man said someone had knocked on the door, then forced it open and three people came in holding knives and demanding money. He and a 26-year-old man both ended up with minor cuts to their hands before the three left with a phone and money.

On Friday around 5 p.m., investigators saw the 17-year-old leaving a residence, stopped him at Antelope Valley Parkway and M Street and arrested him.