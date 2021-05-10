 Skip to main content
Police say Lincoln man who crashed into light pole had 2 ounces of meth and a tomahawk
Police say Lincoln man who crashed into light pole had 2 ounces of meth and a tomahawk

Police say they caught a 31-year-old Lincoln man with nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine and a tomahawk after he crashed into a light pole on O Street early Sunday. 

Prosecutors charged Isaac Johnson on Monday with possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. 

Isaac Johnson

In an affidavit for Johnson's arrest, police said they were called to a strip mall just east of Calvary Cemetery at 40th and O streets just before 2:30 a.m. about a Honda Accord that hit a light pole. 

An officer noticed Johnson had red eyes and saw an open whiskey bottle on the middle console.

Police arrested him after a search turned up nearly 2 ounces of meth, roughly an ounce of marijuana and a tomahawk in a backpack, in addition to a digital scale, baggies and seven cellphones, police said.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

