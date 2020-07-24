Police say Lincoln man hit officer with stolen car, then continued spree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Lincoln man wanted on warrants accelerated toward two officers, hitting and injuring one of them, in a stolen Toyota Solara in a parking lot at 48th and O streets Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police ultimately arrested Zacharia Hughes on the felony warrant and on suspicion of second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking, among other charges.

Officer Erin Spilker said earlier in the day Hughes had been seen driving the car reported stolen Wednesday, and was a suspect in two shoplifting reports.

With the help of the Nebraska State Patrol Air Wing, investigators found the car in the Super Saver parking lot at around 3 p.m. She said when two investigators approached, Hughes was outside the car, but ran back to it, then accelerated toward the officers.

One was hit in both legs and his arm, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Spilker said police didn't pursue him then because of his dangerous driving. But the State Patrol tracked him from above to the area of Cortner Boulevard between Adams and Fremont streets, where he allegedly stole a man's work truck, a 2018 Chevy Colorado.