Police say Lincoln man died of a broken neck; neighbor charged with manslaughter

An autopsy Monday determined the cause of his death was a broken neck, he said.

Police also didn't find a firearm, but over the emergency radio during the incident said they found a broken knife in a nearby stairwell, near Noguera's body.

Noguera, 76, died at the scene.

Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said Monday that officers learned the fight had been between Noguera and McPeak, who both live in the building, though it wasn't clear what it was about.

In the affidavit for McPeak's arrest, police said Noguera had threatened McPeak with a knife and that McPeak hit him and "knocked him out."

Officer Xavier Schwerdtfeger said a witness saw Noguera knocking on McPeak's door with a knife in his hand and allegedly heard McPeak say: "If you're going to stab me, stab me" and "I'm going to kill you."

The argument turned physical in the stairwell leading to the second floor.

Police believe McPeak came out of his apartment and approached Noguera on the stairs, grabbing his ankle and right hand to disarm him, causing Noguera to fall.

McPeak asked other tenants to call for help.