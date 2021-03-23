Police say Lincoln man died of a broken neck; neighbor charged with manslaughter

Lincoln police now say that Luis Noguera Comas died of a broken neck, and new details suggest it happened when he fell down the stairs at his apartment building during a fight with his neighbor.
Prosecutors Tuesday charged 52-year-old Timothy McPeak with manslaughter and first-degree assault, rather than second-degree murder on which he had been booked into jail initially Saturday night.
At a brief court appearance from his jail cell on Tuesday afternoon, McPeak told Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley he didn't have money to hire an attorney.
"And I don't think I have the wherewithal or mental health to handle this," he said.
McPeak said he is on Social Security disability.
Yardley appointed the Public Defender's Office and set his bond at $150,000.
If convicted, he would face up to 50 years on the assault charge and up to 20 years for manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel or a death caused unintentionally during an unlawful act.
In court records, police say they went to an apartment building at 928 E St. at 8:21 p.m. on a report of a disturbance and found Noguera in the hallway with severe wounds to his head.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Tuesday that Noguera's head injury was not a gunshot wound, as police originally thought it may have been based on facial trauma and statements from witnesses.
An autopsy Monday determined the cause of his death was a broken neck, he said.
Police also didn't find a firearm, but over the emergency radio during the incident said they found a broken knife in a nearby stairwell, near Noguera's body.
Noguera, 76, died at the scene.
Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said Monday that officers learned the fight had been between Noguera and McPeak, who both live in the building, though it wasn't clear what it was about.
In the affidavit for McPeak's arrest, police said Noguera had threatened McPeak with a knife and that McPeak hit him and "knocked him out."
Officer Xavier Schwerdtfeger said a witness saw Noguera knocking on McPeak's door with a knife in his hand and allegedly heard McPeak say: "If you're going to stab me, stab me" and "I'm going to kill you."
The argument turned physical in the stairwell leading to the second floor.
Police believe McPeak came out of his apartment and approached Noguera on the stairs, grabbing his ankle and right hand to disarm him, causing Noguera to fall.
McPeak asked other tenants to call for help.
Police found Noguera at the bottom of the stairs bleeding from his head, and McPeak, with blood on his right hand, outside the apartment building with several other residents.
They interviewed and arrested McPeak Saturday night.
NEBRASKA COLD CASES
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger