Police say Lincoln man assaulted 29-year-old with baseball bat, stole his bike
Police say they arrested a 35-year-old Lincoln man early Sunday near 13th and G streets after he allegedly chased after a 29-year-old man and hit him with a baseball bat.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said they went to the 800 block of South 13th Street at about 1:45 a.m. where they talked to the victim, who said a man had assaulted him and stole his bike.

Bonkiewicz said the man, identified by police as Freddy Olivieri, had confronted the victim about him contacting Olivieri's ex-girlfriend, then came after him with a baseball bat. 

He said the 29-year-old ran, but Olivieri chased him and hit him several times in the back and stole his bike.

Officers found Olivieri at a nearby apartment, where the victim found his bicycle, and they arrested him on suspicion of robbery. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

