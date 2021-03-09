Police say driver rammed cruiser in Lincoln airport hotel parking lot

Lincoln police say no one was injured Monday night when a driver rammed a cruiser in the parking lot of a hotel near the airport.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called out to the Luxury Inn on a suspicious vehicle around 10:45 p.m.

He said as the officer approached the white sedan to make contact with the people inside, the driver put it in reverse and backed into the police cruiser and drove off.

Officers initially tried to follow but eventually called off the pursuit due to the high speeds. The investigation is ongoing.

