Police say dig out, Lincoln, or your car could get towed

If you've got a car or truck still buried under the snow, grab your shovels, Lincoln residents.
Police Officer Erin Spilker said Thursday that officers will begin ticketing vehicles on the street that have been parked for more than 24 hours, which is a city code violation.
Often, police hand out those tickets when neighbors call in to report violations. But the snow has made it more evident.
"If it's clearly covered in snow and parked on the street, it clearly has not moved in 24 hours," Spilker said.
She advised cleaning the cars off and getting them moved. If not, they could end up towed in a day or two, she said. She said they don't want that to happen.
"We just want to make sure people are moving their cars," she said.
South Lincoln drone
Watch Now: Doggy fun in the snow
Angel
6-foot-tall icicle
Buried in snow
Pictures are of Caleb Morrow (aka the Abominable Snowman ☃️)
Air mattress
Watch Now: Swimming in the snow
Snow day fun
Snow
Snowy hands
Piling on the play set
Caleb Morrow
Throwing daughter in snow
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
