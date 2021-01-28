 Skip to main content
Police say dig out, Lincoln, or your car could get towed
Police say dig out, Lincoln, or your car could get towed

Snow Feature, 1.25

A car is seen buried under snow as a winter storm system dumped 10 inches of snow near on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

If you've got a car or truck still buried under the snow, grab your shovels, Lincoln residents. 

Police Officer Erin Spilker said Thursday that officers will begin ticketing vehicles on the street that have been parked for more than 24 hours, which is a city code violation.

Often, police hand out those tickets when neighbors call in to report violations. But the snow has made it more evident.

"If it's clearly covered in snow and parked on the street, it clearly has not moved in 24 hours," Spilker said. 

Plowing on Lincoln residential streets likely to continue into Thursday

She advised cleaning the cars off and getting them moved. If not, they could end up towed in a day or two, she said. She said they don't want that to happen.

"We just want to make sure people are moving their cars," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

