Police say customer pulled handgun on McDonald's employee
Lincoln Police say a customer pointed a handgun at an employee at the McDonald's near 27th and Vine streets early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when the employee was working the drive-thru window and got into a disagreement with the occupants of a customer vehicle over inappropriate language, according to Capt. Danny Reitan. One of the customers in the vehicle then pointed a handgun at the employee.

No shots were fired and the vehicle left the drive-thru. There were no injuries and no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

