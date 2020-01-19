Police say customer pulled handgun on McDonald's employee

Lincoln Police say a customer pointed a handgun at an employee at the McDonald's near 27th and Vine streets early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when the employee was working the drive-thru window and got into a disagreement with the occupants of a customer vehicle over inappropriate language, according to Capt. Danny Reitan. One of the customers in the vehicle then pointed a handgun at the employee.

No shots were fired and the vehicle left the drive-thru. There were no injuries and no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

