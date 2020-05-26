You are the owner of this article.
Police say argument over work schedule led to assault that sent Lincoln man to the hospital
Police arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man Friday in connection to an assault that sent a man to the hospital with a collapsed lung and started over a work schedule. 

Officer Erin Spilker said on Friday morning police were called to a Lincoln hospital about the assault, which happened the night of May 20 near 29th and Q streets.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police that after an argument over a work schedule, Sebastian Draper assaulted him, throwing him to the ground. After that, he went unconscious.

Spilker said the next thing he remembered was waking up at the hospital with multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung. She said Draper also had shattered his phone. 

She said witnesses confirmed that they had seen Draper striking the victim.

Police arrested Draper on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Sebastian Draper

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

