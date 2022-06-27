 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say 74-year-old Lincoln man who was reported missing has been found safe

A 74-year-old Lincoln man who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

