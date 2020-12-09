Police say 38-year-old Lincoln man caused string of disturbances in Belmont neighborhood

A 38-year-old Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday night in connection to escalating incidents in the Belmont neighborhood, including one where he assaulted a woman at a Family Dollar store, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to AAA Pawn in the Belmont Shopping Center about Charles Danczak, who had returned after being banned earlier in the day. When he left, he allegedly hit a car in the parking lot and drove away.

Soon after, officers were called to a disturbance at the Kwik Shop on 14th and Adams streets, but he ignored officers' orders to stop as he got into his Chevy Impala and sped away, Spilker said.

She said Danczak also had caused disturbances and assaulted employees at the Shell Gas Station and Family Dollar. At the Family Dollar, he asked for Comet, then allegedly put an employee in a bear hug and took her to the floor after she said they only had Ajax.

Police went to Danczak's home nearby at 11th Street and Garber Avenue, where Spilker said he resisted but ultimately was taken into custody on suspicion of a string of allegations, including two counts of trespassing and assault, felony fleeing arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI-third offense with refusal, obstructing police and resisting arrest.

