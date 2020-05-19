Police say 25-year-old punched and kicked officer after going in stranger's apartment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police say a 25-year-old man punched and kicked an officer and tried to fight his way free as they arrested him Monday afternoon just south of 48th Street and Nebraska 2.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to the 4700 block of Briarpark Drive about 2:45 p.m. on a report of an assault and arrived to find Chase M. Traxler, of Lincoln, with several bystanders, who immediately identified him as the person responsible for a disturbance.

Bonkiewicz said witnesses told police Traxler had gone in an apartment that wasn't his and, when a 33- and 36-year-old man inside confronted him, fought them.

He said officers attempted to talk to Traxler, but Traxler ran into another apartment building and began frantically beating on a door at the home of someone who has a protection order against him.

When they tried to take him into custody, Traxler punched an officer in the face and attempted to fight his way free, then kicked an officer in the upper thigh as they walked him to the cruiser.

Bonkiewicz said, at the Lancaster County Jail, Traxler continued to resist correctional officers’ attempts to process him. He said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.