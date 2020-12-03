Police say 19-year-old Lincoln woman hit 13-year-old girl with her car

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old woman who they allege hit a 13-year-old girl with a car in west Lincoln Wednesday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said Briley Phillip had gone to the 100 block of West Dawes Avenue for a fight with another woman, but when she got there, several others arrived at the same time, so she didn't get out.

Witnesses told police they saw Phillip drive forward and up and over a curb in her 2006 Nissan Altima before striking a 13-year-old girl who wasn't involved in the disturbance.

Spilker said the girl was left with minor injuries and didn't seek treatment.

Police went to Phillip's home, where they arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault.

