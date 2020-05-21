Police say 19-year-old Lincoln man punched children playing on a swingset

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night after he allegedly assaulted three children playing on a swingset outside a home in the Belmont neighborhood.

But police and prosecutors since have decided not to charge him due to his intellectual capacity.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police talked to the victims, two 6-year-old girls and a 9-year-old boy, who said a man they knew only as someone who lived in the area had walked up and punched one of the girls in the back, knocking her to the ground.

Then, they say, the stranger cursed at her and punched her in the lower abdomen and chest and punched the other girl in the back and abdomen.

When the 9-year-old boy asked what he was doing, the man punched him in the stomach, knocking him to the ground, causing small cuts and redness on his arm.

The kids said the man also tried to show them his genitalia.

Bonkiewicz said police identified the man who told them that he had accidentally punched them. He said officers learned that he had tried to show photos of his genitalia to other juveniles on prior occasions.

They arrested him on suspicion of three assault allegations, but he's since been released.